Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $29.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,852,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

