Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 4% Higher

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.07. 6,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 555,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.