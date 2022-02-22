Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 4% Higher

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.07. 6,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 555,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.