Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

