Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $120.46 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.