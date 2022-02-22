Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.04.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZLAB stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

