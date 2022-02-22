Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 19,277 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,920 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

ETRN opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

