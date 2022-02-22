Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

