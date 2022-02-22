Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
