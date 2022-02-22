Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 456 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $322.66 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.83 and its 200 day moving average is $315.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.71.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock worth $6,084,057. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

