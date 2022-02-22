Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,289 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Pretium Resources worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

