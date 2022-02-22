Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 878 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $192.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.68. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

