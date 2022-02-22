Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

