Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

HYEM stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

