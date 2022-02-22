GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

GXO opened at $81.21 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GXO Logistics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,937,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after acquiring an additional 130,993 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.