Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 393,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,244,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,135,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

