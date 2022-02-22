Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
