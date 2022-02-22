Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

