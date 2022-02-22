Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,370,000 after buying an additional 148,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

