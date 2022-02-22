Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.09

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research firms recently commented on HBRIY. Barclays dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

