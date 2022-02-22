Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,967 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE HOG opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

