Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.85. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 227,037 shares.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

