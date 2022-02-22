Harsco (HSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105,351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

