Head to Head Contrast: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for nLIGHT and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

nLIGHT currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.48%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Kyocera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and Kyocera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $222.79 million 3.02 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -24.69 Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.49 $848.01 million $3.65 16.24

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36% Kyocera 8.17% 5.39% 4.03%

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

