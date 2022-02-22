Head to Head Review: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $414.03 million 7.33 -$1.32 billion ($1.02) -7.55 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.25 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canopy Growth and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 5 6 1 0 1.67 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $16.79, indicating a potential upside of 118.08%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -71.43% -15.71% -9.48% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

