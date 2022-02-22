Head-To-Head Review: United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) versus Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 32.86% 37.54% 32.40% Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32%

This table compares United-Guardian and Yatsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $10.99 million 8.14 $3.31 million $0.90 21.66 Yatsen $802.02 million 0.84 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.70

United-Guardian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United-Guardian and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yatsen has a consensus target price of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,300.66%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Risk & Volatility

United-Guardian has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Yatsen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

