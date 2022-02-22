Headinvest LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. 550,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.