Headinvest LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. 17,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.