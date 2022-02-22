Headinvest LLC Purchases 14,319 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,194. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

