Headinvest LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 216,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

