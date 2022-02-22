Headinvest LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $165.79. 930,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

