Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after purchasing an additional 627,037 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

