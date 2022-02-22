Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.
Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
