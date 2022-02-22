Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 942,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

