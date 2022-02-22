HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

