HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 268,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a PE ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

