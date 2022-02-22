Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0063 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00375.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by 275.0% over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

HL stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 743,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

