Hedget (HGET) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00005535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $218,030.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

