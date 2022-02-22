Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 77,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $596.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 509,932 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 299,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
