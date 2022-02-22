Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,944. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

