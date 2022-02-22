Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,944. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.