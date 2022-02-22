HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Up 5.3%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

