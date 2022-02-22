Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,401 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

HPE opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

