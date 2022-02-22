High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) PT Lowered to $7.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.75 to $7.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of HITI opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.49 million and a PE ratio of -36.38.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

