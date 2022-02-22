HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 10,282 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

