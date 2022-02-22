HighTower Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,240,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,026,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,884,000 after buying an additional 195,949 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

