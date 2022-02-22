HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.