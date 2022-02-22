HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $242.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

