Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HMLP. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.