Home Retail Group Spon (OTCMKTS:HMRTY) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Home Retail Group Spon (OTCMKTS:HMRTY) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
