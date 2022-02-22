Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 288.60% from the stock’s current price.
FIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.
Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
