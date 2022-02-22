Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 288.60% from the stock’s current price.

FIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

