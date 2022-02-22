Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.