Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.