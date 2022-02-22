Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.
Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
