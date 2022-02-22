Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.310-$1.430 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HWM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,856,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,932,000 after purchasing an additional 216,571 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

